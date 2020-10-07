More flights expected to arrive into Ballina soon

The first flight from Dubbo arrives at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

The first flight from Dubbo arrives at the Ballina Byron Gateway Airport.

THE popular Dubbo-Ballina flight route will be extended until to next year, following a successful trial with Fly Pelican.

The extension to January 31 will also include additional flights to the schedule.

The original trial period was due to expire on November 20.

Since the launch at the end of August, flights have been well over 75 per cent occupied in both directions.

Averaged out over the full 12 week trial period, more than 64 per cent of flights have already been sold.

Ballina Shire mayor, David Wright, said the flights will be great for holiday-makers and business people alike.

“With the weather getting warmer, now is the perfect time to visit,” Cr Wright said.

“We urge visitors to get in quick though, as the Northern Rivers region is bound to be popular this summer, as more of NSW decides to holiday at home this year.”

Flights between the Dubbo City Regional Airport and Ballina Byron Gateway Airport first took off on August 28, and passengers have been able to secure a seat for as little as $149 one way.

This price will remain in place.

Fly Pelican Chief Executive Officer, Marty Hawley, said he’s pleased to be working alongside the two councils to continue offering the service, and says the route has been popular enough to launch an extra service.

“Starting on October 20, Fly Pelican will begin operating a Tuesday service, leaving Dubbo at 8.40am and returning from Ballina at 12.30pm,” Mr Hawley said.

“These flights are now available for sale on the Fly Pelican website.

“I want to thank Dubbo Regional Council and Ballina Shire Council and their associated airports for their support of the route thus far.”

The additional flights are already on sale via Fly Pelican’s website at flypelican.com.au.