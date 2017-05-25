More funding grants to help flooded Tweed businesses

Further assistance has been granted to help flood-affected businesses in Tumbulgum, Burringbar and other Tweed areas.

FLOOD recovery assistance has been extended to affected small businesses and non-profit organisations in Tumbulgum, Burringbar and other areas of the Tweed, it was announced today.

The NSW Government announced the recovery grants this morning, extending the Category C funding already granted to eligible businesses in Murwillumbah and Lismore.

Under the new package, recovery grants of up to $10,000 would be available for small businesses in Tumbulgum, Billinudgel and Burringbar.

Additional support is also extended to surrounding buffer zones including Dulguigan, Mullumbimby, Ocean Shores, The Pocket, Crabbes Creek, Upper Burringbar, Mooball and Stoker's Siding.

The assistance is being provided through the Commonwealth-State Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

Tumbulgum locals come together to shovel thick river mud from their street after heavy flooding on March 30 and 31. SCOTT POWICK

NSW Justice Minister Michael Keenan said the Commonwealth and NSW governments had been working closely to assess the impact of damage caused by the floods that followed Tropical Cyclone Debbie to ensure flood-affected primary producers, small businesses and non-profit organisations can access recovery assistance.

"Today's announcement extends recovery grants to eligible industry specific primary producers in Ballina, Byron, Kyogle and Richmond Valley, and eligible small businesses and non-profit organisations in parts of Byron and Tweed, including Tumbulgum, Ocean Shores, Mullumbimby and Burringbar," Mr Keenan said.

"This assistance will provide a much needed boost to small business owners, non-profit organisations, and farmers that were significantly affected by the floods, and in particular the banana, beef, macadamia, passionfruit, sugar cane and soybean industries."

Emergency Services Minister Troy Grant thanked the community for continuing to work with Government to ensure support is made available to those who require a helping hand to get back on their feet.

"Eligible primary producers will now be able access recovery grants for a range of reinstatement activities, including salvaging crops, replacing pasture, purchasing fodder and repairing damaged equipment and machinery," Mr Grant said.

"NSW Federal and State Liberal and Nationals colleagues have worked together to ensure the net of support has been cast as wide as possible for affected people in the North Coast. We said we wouldn't walk away from them and we haven't."

Nationals Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said the funding had followed intense lobbying by local state MPs Geoff Provest and Thomas George as well as staff at Byron and Tweed councils.

Mr Provest said the funding was most welcome.

"This assistance will provide a much needed boost to so many in our local community who have been doing it tough. I know this funding injection will make a real difference to those who are trying to recover and rebuild from the floods that followed tropical Cyclone Debbie," Mr Provest said.

To apply for a recovery grant, flood affected primary producers, small businesses and non-profit organisations should contact the NSW Rural Assistance Authority on 1800 678 593 or visit raa.nsw.gov.au.

The main street of Tumbulgum is turned into a mud plane after heavy flooding caused by ex Tropical Cyclone Debbie in late March. SCOTT POWICK

This assistance is in addition to a range of assistance that is already available under the NDRRA to help flood-affected individuals, small businesses, primary producers, and local councils with their recovery. This includes:

Help for eligible people whose homes or belongings have been damaged;

Support for affected local councils to help with the costs of cleaning up and restoring damaged essential public assets;

Concessional interest rate loans for small businesses, primary producers and

non-profit organisations;

Freight subsidies for primary producers; and

Grants to non-profit organisations.

Further information on disaster assistance is available at disasterassist.gov.au and emergency.nsw.gov.au.