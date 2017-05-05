More funds for Tweed volunteers

SUPPORTING COMMUNITY: MP Justine Elliot has announced the latest round of Volunteer Grants for the region.

SEVERAL Tweed community organisations will benefit from more than $90,000 in federal funding through the Volunteer Grants program.

Richmond MP Justine Elliot said the 24 successful organisations in the region would be able to provide better support to volunteers within the community.

"The work of these organisations is the lifeblood of our community," Mrs Elliot said.

"The successful organisations will receive grants of between $1000 and $5000 to help community organisations to purchase much-needed equipment or as a contribution towards training courses and assisting with the transport costs of volunteers."

Mrs Elliot said this latest round of funding was part of her commitment to the Tweed.

"This funding is part of the more than $2 billion I've delivered for local roads, schools, health and community resources."

The grants will be distributed to 11 Tweed not-for-profit organisations: