More Hendra deaths on the Northern Rivers

OUTBREAK: File photo of biosecurity officers responding to a horse with Hendra, during the deadly 2013 outbreak in Qld.

A THIRD Hendra case on the North Coast in the last four weeks has been confirmed, with a horse euthanised at a Lismore property on Sunday.

Last Wednesday a horse died from Hendra at Murwillumbah, and earlier, another horse was euthanised at Lismore.

Samples from a 12-year-old Welsh Pony Mare confirmed the Hendra virus near Lismore on Sunday, after the horse started showing symptoms on August 3. A veterinarian took samples from the horse on August 4. It was suffering fever, increased respiration, poor circulation and grinding its teeth.

Another horse and two dogs are being monitored and the property is under movement restrictions by Local Land Services.

NSW chief veterinary officer Dr Christine Middlemiss said Hendra cases could occur wherever there are flying foxes.

"Vaccination remains the most effective way of reducing the risk of Hendra virus infection in Horses, but good biosecurity and personal hygiene measures should always be practiced,” she said.

"Do not place feed and water under trees and cover feed and water containers so they cannot be contaminated from above.”