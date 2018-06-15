Menu
TAKING STOCK: Oceans Retreat founder Damien Rider says more men are reaching out to talk about their mental health instead of heading to the pub.
More men seeking help

Rick Koenig
15th Jun 2018 4:50 PM

MEN are becoming more willing to discuss their mental health, according to the founder of a Casuarina "health hotel”.

This week was Men's Health Week, which aims to raise awareness about the health of men, who are more likely than females to take their lives or suffer lifestyle-related health conditions.

Oceans Retreat founder and program coordinator Damien Rider said he believed men were finally reaching out for help rather than just "going to the pub to get therapeutic benefits”.

"Because we're taught throughout our lives as kids how we're supposed to be, we look to other men for support, and the Aussie way is to often have a beer and harden up, but those days are gone,” he said.

"At first everyone was just going to the pub, or the gym, or their wives told them to eat properly. Now they've realised they need to go that step further to find out why they're doing those things.”

Mr Rider said more and more men were visiting his retreat to participate in yoga, meditation and other activities to help solve their mental health issues.

"A lot of it is unlearning the old and relearning the new way to be, how they want to be, and not how their father or society told them to be,” he said.

