More police are heading to Tweed

Tweed Byron LAC will be getting more police.

FIVE new probationary constables will be joining the Tweed Byron Local Area Command after graduating yesterday.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said the new Goulburn Police Academy recruits would be a welcome addition to the region.

"I know the qualifications our officers have completed at the Police Academy, together with the on-the-job training they will complete under the close guidance of senior police will ensure they are more than adequately prepared to step into this important role,” he said.

"Policing can be an extremely challenging profession.

"Our officers encounter the best and the worst of humanity in the line of duty, so I'm very pleased that our community will benefit from the enthusiasm of five new officers starting their career on the beat.”

As Tweed continues to struggle with limited police numbers, Minister for Police Troy Grant said the government was working encouraging more people to join the force.

"The 150 men and 49 women attesting today will bring the number of individuals who have become sworn NSW Police officers since 2011 to 4,362,” Mr Grant said.