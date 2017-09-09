More police could be on the horizon

CHANGES AHEAD: NSW Police Assistant Commissioner Gary Worboys at the opening of the new Tweed Heads Police Station on Friday.

POLICE officers across the Tweed might have rejoiced in the unveiling of their new station.

But despite a flash new facility, resources of the Tweed/Byron Local Area Command are too stretched.

With a large percentage of officers on long-term leave and no replacements, the Police Association of NSW has called for a boost to the command's policing numbers.

One police officer, who asked not to be named, said there had been a significant flow-over of crime from the Gold Coast.

He said with a boost in resource-intensive crime including numerous violent incidents in recent months, their resources were nearing "breaking point”.

NSW Police Commissioner Mick Fuller, who visited Tweed to officially open the new headquarters, said the re-engineering process currently underway across the state would likely address this.

"If I can get that over the line, areas north of Sydney, they're big growth areas, they should expect more police,” Commissioner Fuller said.

He said he was hoping the re-engineering would be approved in coming months.

Assistant Commissioner Gary Worboys acknowledged the issue of many officers on long-term leave and who had not been replaced.

"Mr Starling is working very hard on what he can do around his staffing and putting police officers back on patrol,” he said.

"We (the re-engineering) will deliver some police officers up this way. But what's important is the flexibility of that whole thing. "What we need to be able to do is understand... police stations don't necessarily stop crime. They provide a vehicle for our police to do a whole range of things.”

He said the changes would likely see fewer officers in stations, with greater mobility for all regions and between commands.

"What we need to start to do is unlock all of that resource that's right across this state,” he said.

"There's no issue in bringing some of those people in to have a look at some of those crimes.”