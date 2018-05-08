Menu
Login
State Opposition Leader Luke Foley and new Labor Candidate Craig Elliot outside the Tweed Heads police station. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
State Opposition Leader Luke Foley and new Labor Candidate Craig Elliot outside the Tweed Heads police station. PHOTO: SUPPLIED
News

'More police needed'

Rick Koenig
by
8th May 2018 3:03 PM

NEW State Labor candidate and former Tweed police officer Craig Elliot says he is frustrated by the reduction in police numbers across the Tweed/Byron district.

Last month 234 new police officers were allocated across NSW, but not a single one was sent to the Tweed.

Mr Elliot, who was formally endorsed as Labor's candidate for the seat of Tweed by Opposition leader Luke Foley on Monday, said he would hold the Coalition accountable.

"As a former frontline police officer I know first-hand that our Tweed police do a great job but the National Party cuts is putting community safety at risk,” he said.

"I look forward to holding the Liberal-National Government to account for their cuts to our police force.”

But Tweed MP Geoff Provest hit back, claiming Mr Elliot's comments were "nothing more than a poor attempt to score cheap political points”.

He said Tweed/Byron police received five new probationary constables just a few months ago, while "police numbers are currently at a record high”.

Mr Provest said he expected to make more positive policing announcements in the future.

cops in crisis craig elliot geoff provest mp tweed police
Tweed Daily News

Top Stories

    'Stop selling Dreamtime'

    'Stop selling Dreamtime'

    News Fingal Rovers Surf Life Saving Club has worked with tourist operators to stop promoting the dangerous Dreamtime Beach as one of the best beaches in Australia.

    • 8th May 2018 3:10 PM
    Tweed in rush for a favourite

    Tweed in rush for a favourite

    News Classical pianist Ayesha Gough is back

    • 8th May 2018 3:10 PM
    Brent Kite's team flying high in NRRRL

    Brent Kite's team flying high in NRRRL

    News Raiders defeat Marist Brothers to go 5-0 in NRRRL

    • 8th May 2018 3:00 PM
    Twin Towns is Tex's Ring of Fire

    Twin Towns is Tex's Ring of Fire

    News Tex Perkins stars in The Man in Black - The Johnny Cash Story

    • 8th May 2018 2:36 PM

    Local Partners