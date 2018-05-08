'More police needed'

State Opposition Leader Luke Foley and new Labor Candidate Craig Elliot outside the Tweed Heads police station. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

NEW State Labor candidate and former Tweed police officer Craig Elliot says he is frustrated by the reduction in police numbers across the Tweed/Byron district.

Last month 234 new police officers were allocated across NSW, but not a single one was sent to the Tweed.

Mr Elliot, who was formally endorsed as Labor's candidate for the seat of Tweed by Opposition leader Luke Foley on Monday, said he would hold the Coalition accountable.

"As a former frontline police officer I know first-hand that our Tweed police do a great job but the National Party cuts is putting community safety at risk,” he said.

"I look forward to holding the Liberal-National Government to account for their cuts to our police force.”

But Tweed MP Geoff Provest hit back, claiming Mr Elliot's comments were "nothing more than a poor attempt to score cheap political points”.

He said Tweed/Byron police received five new probationary constables just a few months ago, while "police numbers are currently at a record high”.

Mr Provest said he expected to make more positive policing announcements in the future.