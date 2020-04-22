Why Tweed will receive more officers to bolster police force

Police Minister David Elliott (pictured) and Police Commissioner Mick Fuller announce another 250 police will join the force over the coming weeks. Picture: Toby Zerna

FOUR new officers will be joining the Tweed-Byron Police Area Command across the next year.

The boost to police numbers comes as part of an additional 250 police to be assigned to NSW local stations and specialist commands during the coronavirus.

Minister for Police and Emergency Services David Elliott said the government's $583 million investment will mean the NSW Police Force is bolstered by 1500 permanent police positions across the next four years.

"These extra officers are needed now more than ever, as we see police take on an even bigger role to not only fight crime, but also other threats to community safety such as bushfires and the COVID-19 pandemic," Mr Elliott said.

"Be it facing criminals, natural disasters or a pandemic, our frontline police officers put their lives on the line every day to protect the community.

"They deserve the finest resources NSW has to offer and the NSW Government will stop at nothing to ensure they have whatever they need to get the job done."

State Member for Tweed Geoff Provest said the new positions were being placed in the areas most in need - in police area commands and police districts as well as in specialist commands, such as the Region Enforcement Squad, Child internet Exploitation Unit and Cybercrime Squad.

"This increased capacity within our specialist commands, and in areas such as aged crime prevention and child protection, will dramatically improve our ability to respond to emerging crime threats and protect our most vulnerable community members," he said.

Future allocations of positions will be determined based on resource requirements and how best to prevent, disrupt and respond to emerging crime issues