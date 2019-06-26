More rain set to hit the Tweed

It has been cold and wet in the Tweed this week.

Brenda Strong

IT has been a cold and chilly week on the Tweed so far with a barrage of rain falling overnight.

According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the forecast for the rest of today includes a very high chance of rain at 90 per cent with risks of thunder along the coastal fringe.

Daytime temperatures will remain between 17C and 21C.

The chilly temperatures look set to continue into the weekend as a cold front crosses the state, bringing widespread rainfall on Saturday.

Overnight rain falls:

Cudgera Creek: 72mm

Banora Point: 65mm

Duranbah: 57mm

Murwillumbah: 53mm

Bilambil: 43mm

Kingscliff: 42mm