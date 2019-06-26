More rain set to hit the Tweed
IT has been a cold and chilly week on the Tweed so far with a barrage of rain falling overnight.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, the forecast for the rest of today includes a very high chance of rain at 90 per cent with risks of thunder along the coastal fringe.
Daytime temperatures will remain between 17C and 21C.
The chilly temperatures look set to continue into the weekend as a cold front crosses the state, bringing widespread rainfall on Saturday.
Overnight rain falls:
Cudgera Creek: 72mm
Banora Point: 65mm
Duranbah: 57mm
Murwillumbah: 53mm
Bilambil: 43mm
Kingscliff: 42mm