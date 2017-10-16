More rain to hit the Tweed this week

AFTER months of parched weather following the March floods, the Tweed has had some respite in the form of long-awaited rain at the weekend.
Murwillumbah recorded 41mm in the 24 hours to 9am Sunday and 73mm the following day.
This was in contrast to a total of 2mm in the preceding 10 days.
Coolangatta, meanwhile, recorded 26mm and 38mm in the same time periods, after just 1.2mm from October 4 to 9am on Saturday.
Tweed Heads had recorded 55mm in the 24 hours to 9am Monday.
Ashleigh Langey, a meteorologist at the Bureau of Meteorology, said while storms had brought much of the weekend's downpour, heavy falls were not yet forecast for the rest of the week.
She said a trough approaching the region would bring more showers through to the end of the week, most of which would arrive on Saturday.
But she said between five and 10mm - much less than the earlier falls - was forecast that day.
For updated weather information, visit www.bom.gov.au.