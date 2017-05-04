More Super Hornet flyovers ahead

IN a busy period for flyovers, the trend is set to continue today with two Super Hornets tracking their way north over the coastline.
The two F/A-18F Super Hornets will conduct low level navigational exercises over southern Queensland and Northern NSW at heights of between 45m-76m above ground level, travelling at speeds up to 555km/hr (300kts) at approximately 1.8 km (one nautical mile) off the coast.
The aircraft will depart from Amberley, Queensland at 2pm and transit through South-West Queensland for high level air to air training before descending to begin a low level navigation exercise through to Evans Head.
The Hornets will track a path north past Coolangatta at approximately 3.18pm.
Approximate flyover times:
. Timbarra National Park: 2.50pm
. Evans Head: 3.03pm
. Lennox Head: 3.09pm
. Byron Bay: 3.10pm
. Coolangatta: 3.18pm
. Gold Coast Spit: 3.21pm
. Northern tip of South Stradbroke Island: 3.27pm
. Northern Tip Moreton Island: 3.33pm
. Bribie Island: 3.36pm
. Sunshine Coast: 3.40pm
. Wivenhoe Dam: 3.50pm
Times are approximate and can change due to weather, or operational constraints.