More Super Hornet flyovers ahead

IN a busy period for flyovers, the trend is set to continue today with two Super Hornets tracking their way north over the coastline.

The two F/A-18F Super Hornets will conduct low level navigational exercises over southern Queensland and Northern NSW at heights of between 45m-76m above ground level, travelling at speeds up to 555km/hr (300kts) at approximately 1.8 km (one nautical mile) off the coast.

The aircraft will depart from Amberley, Queensland at 2pm and transit through South-West Queensland for high level air to air training before descending to begin a low level navigation exercise through to Evans Head.

The Hornets will track a path north past Coolangatta at approximately 3.18pm.

An F/A-18F flying over Point Danger in 2016 Melissa Belanic

Approximate flyover times:

. Timbarra National Park: 2.50pm

. Evans Head: 3.03pm

. Lennox Head: 3.09pm

. Byron Bay: 3.10pm

. Coolangatta: 3.18pm

. Gold Coast Spit: 3.21pm

. Northern tip of South Stradbroke Island: 3.27pm

. Northern Tip Moreton Island: 3.33pm

. Bribie Island: 3.36pm

. Sunshine Coast: 3.40pm

. Wivenhoe Dam: 3.50pm

Times are approximate and can change due to weather, or operational constraints.