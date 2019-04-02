Menu
Meeting to be held this Friday in regards to the Tweed Shire Council's Rural Land Strategy.
Environment

More talks as land strategy back on the table

Michael Doyle
by
2nd Apr 2019 11:00 AM

FOLLOWING the council's recent decision to re-engage with rural landowners over the controversial Rural Land Strategy, the first opportunity for stakeholders will be held on Friday.

The Murwillumbah and District Business Chamber will be hosting a round table discussion on Friday afternoon, with industry leaders and politicians invited to attend.

The session will be held at the Tumbulgum Community Hall, Riverside Dr, Tumbulgum. Chamber director Michael Simmons said it would be an opportunity to consult about one the the most divisive issues affecting the Tweed.

"The Rural Land Strategy round table ... will be a focused discussion aimed at providing clear recommendations to Tweed Shire Council, and is designed to complement (the council's) decision to seek broad community consultation on the strategy and its implications for the Tweed for the future,” Mr Simmons said

"The (chamber) believes that it is vital that all those involved in rural industries in the Tweed are consulted on a Rural Land Strategy that will have long term implications for economic development and regional sustainability.”

The meeting will be held from 1-4pm.

Tweed Daily News

