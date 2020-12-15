More than 100mm of rain at 30+ weather stations
THE Northern Rivers region has continued to be hit with major and persistent rain for another day in succession.
Flood warnings and road closures are in place across the region as the Bureau of Meteorology predicting showers will continue into Wednesday for most of the area.
BOM's statistics show that nearly 30 weather stations around the region have received 100+ mm of rainfall with some stations recording 150+ mm of rain over the past 24 hours.
Here all our local rainfall totals:
1. Ballina AP 102mm
2. Alstonville STP 154mm
3.Tuckombil: 120mm
4. Houghlahan's Creek: 112mm
5. Nashua (Wilsons River): 105mm
6. Casino AWS 154mm
7. Shannon Brook at Yorklea: 143mm
8. Rappville (Myrtle Creek): 134mm
9. Bentley (Back creek): 112mm
10. Rock Valley (Leycester Creek) 150mm
11. Jiggi (Gwynne St) 126mm
12.Cawongla: 128mm
13. Wiangaree (Richmond River) 102mm
14. Lillian Rock (Williams Rd): 194mm
15. Green Pigeon (Morning view): 197mm
16. Nimbin (Goolmangar Creek): 133mm
17.Nimbin: 138mm
18. Brays Creek (Misty Mountain): 173mm
19. Tyalgum Bridge (Tyalgum River): 173mm
20. Limpinwood (Bald Mountain): 174mm
21. Eungella (Oxley River): 218mm
22. Boat Harbour (Rous River): 172mm
23. Tomewin Alert: 149mm
24. Binna Burra Alert: 115mm
25. Lower Springbrook Alert: 166mm
26. Burringbar Road (Burringbar Creek): 100mm
27. Upper Burringbar: 128mm
28. Mullumbimby (Upper Main Arm): 154mm
29. Doon Doon (McCabes Rd): 163mm
30. Terania Creek: 181mm
31. Huonbrook: 108mm
32. Goonengerry: 117mm
33. Dunoon: 107mm
34. The Channon: 110mm
If you need SES assistance phone 132 500 or in an emergency, phone Triple 0.
IMPORTANT FLOOD INFORMATION :
- UPDATED ROAD CLOSURES FOR THE NORTHERN RIVERS
