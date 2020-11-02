More than 2500 deadly airbags on our region’s roads

THERE are still more than 2500 cars driving around with faulty airbags in the Tweed and Gold Coast according to new figures released today.

About 74,369 deadly Takata airbags have already been replaced in our region with 2554 yet to be taken off the streets.

This compares to around 90,000 cars nationally and almost 16,000 cars in Queensland

overall needing to have their airbags replaced.

ACCC deputy chair Delia Rickard said the airbags were dangerous and have the potential to explode with too much force, even in low speed accidents.

“(This can mean) sending sharp metal fragments into the vehicle at high speed, potentially killing or seriously injuring its occupants,” she said.

There have been more than 330 injuries and 30 deaths reported worldwide, with one death

and three injuries in Australia, including one serious injury.

Under the recall, owners are entitled to have their faulty Takata airbags replaced free of

charge.

Owners should check if their airbag is affected by entering their number plate and

state or territory at ismyairbagsafe.com.au, or by texting ‘TAKATA’ to 0487 AIRBAG (247

224).

“We are concerned about the disproportionate number of outstanding airbags in some

communities, including those from a culturally and linguistically diverse background, where

there has been less take up of the free replacement service,” Ms Rickard said.

“Manufacturers have found it difficult to reach some drivers who may not have been as

responsive to the warnings and notices sent to them, calls, text messages or in the case of

critical vehicles, in person visits urging them to get their airbags replaced.”

The ACCC has been working to raise awareness and educate consumers across a range of

these suburbs, to check to make sure their car is not under recall.

There is still 83 cars in the Brisbane and Gold Coast areas which have the critical ‘alpha’ type

“Vehicles which contain a ‘critical’ airbag should not be driven at all. Contact the

manufacturer to arrange for it to be towed or a technician to be sent to you so the airbag can

be replaced,” Ms Rickard said.