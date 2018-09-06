Menu
BUSTED: 23 people were fined $337 for using mobile phones while driving in the Tweed yesterday.
Crime

More than 30 drivers heavily fined in Tweed police crackdown

Rick Koenig
by
6th Sep 2018 1:50 PM

MORE than 20 Tweed drivers were busted using their mobile phone in a state-wide police crackdown yesterday.

A Tweed Byron Police District spokesperson said 23 people were fined $337 for using mobile phones while driving and a further eight were fined the same amount for not wearing seatbelts.

Two drivers were charged with low-range drink driving.

"We would like to take this opportunity to stress the importance of always wearing seatbelts whilst in motor vehicles and the significant danger that using hand held mobile devices in car possess to the everyone in the community," the police spokesperson said.

"The following offenses are there for your and the community's safety."

The spokesperson said using a mobile phone while driving carries a fine of $337 and loss of 5 demerit points, while driving without a seatbelt carries a fine of $337 and the loss of three points.

Tweed Daily News

