The mouth of the Tweed River looking east. Scott Powick
More than half a million awarded for Tweed waterway

21st Jun 2019 11:36 AM
THE State Government has awarded a contract of up to $579,000 for dredging work to maintain boating access to the Tweed Heads Boat Harbour.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said Envirostruct Pty Ltd had been awarded the contract following a competitive tender by the Department of Industry.

"I'm happy to announce up to $579,000 for dredging works which is in addition to over $2 million spent over the last two years for dredging in the lower Tweed River and Terranora Inlet to maintain navigational access in this very popular waterway,” Mr Provest said.

"The work will focus on the area around the southern boat harbour in Terranora Inlet, which provides safe berthing for recreational and commercial fishing vessels and tourism operators.

"It also provides access to a fuel station, boat maintenance and other maritime-related facilities and services.”

Mr Provest said up to 3000 cubic metres of contaminated sediment would be removed from the bed of the harbour.

Dredging works are expected to start in early July and be completed by early September 2019, depending on weather conditions.

Tweed Daily News

