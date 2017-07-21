'More than just a cheese toastie'

SERVICE WITH A SMILE: Fred's Place acting services manager Anthony Moerman in the kitchen of the facility.

FROM the outside, Fred's Place looks like any other home office in Boyd St, Tweed Heads.

But step inside the converted brick home and the place is a bustling hive of activity, with washing machines, cookers and computers all on the go, while dozens of people rush around all with a mission at hand.

And this is their quiet time just before closing at 2pm midweek.

"We are really busy on Mondays and Fridays,” says Anthony Moerman, acting services manager at Fred's Place for the past 18 months.

"Fred's Place is closed over the weekend, they know they won't be able to access our services then.”

Mr Moerman's clients are the homeless: those sleeping rough on the Tweed's streets, or at risk of it. They come from all over the shire and across the border - one regular even buses in from as far as Southport - to access the services on offer.

Fred's Place staffer David Holmes cleans up at closing. Scott Powick

Opened by St Vincent's de Paul in 2013, Fred's Place helps up to 80 people a day, with services ranging from the provision of bathrooms to a kitchen with food, laundry, telephone and internet. Visiting legal, medical and allied health practitioners are on hand to help in accessing government services.

Clients can even have their post directed to the centre, ensuring they have an address to call their own.

At any time, around 460 people are being case-managed to assist them with their needs, while staff reported a trebling of demand since the Tweed Shire flooding earlier this year.

"We offer everything from a cheese toastie to a cup of coffee and basic toiletries,” Mr Moerman said.

"It's not always about just giving people a meal, it is often about giving people emotional support.

"My little catch phrase is 'you know we do more than just cheese toasties'. People look to us for support, not just practical support but emotional support. We are safe, secure, there are no surprises. People know what's expected.

"It works on a whole lot of different levels; from the person who has kids living in their car to the chronically homeless. We do the best we can with the services we offer.”

Apart from the basics, those services include access to Legal Aid, Centrelink, counselling, medical care, crisis support, preventative programs and more.

Mr Moerman said the not-for-profit centre really appreciated the generosity of the public, particularly through the annual Sleepout fundraising event, without which the centre would not be able to survive.

Freds Place Manager Anthony Moerman with David Holmes and Eliza Kevle. Scott Powick

AMBASSADORS SIGN UP IN SUPPORT OF FRED'S PLACE

EIGHT members of the Tweed Shire community have signed up as ambassadors to support St Vincent de Paul Society's upcoming fundraising events for Fred's Place.

The first event is the Vinnies Community Sleepout, supported by Tweed Clubs, on August 3 at Seagulls Club.

This year's ambassadors include:

Phill Kelly, General Manager, Kingscliff Beach Bowls Club;

Stuart Burrows, General Manager, Seagulls Club;

Gordon Rhodes, CEO, South Tweed Sports;

Gerard Robinson, General Manager, Tweed Heads Bowls Club;

Dot Holdom, former Tweed Shire Councillor and homeless advocate;

Justine Elliot, Federal MP for Richmond;

Karissa Ball, Business Manager/Owner ecOasis and Murwillumbah & District Chamber of Commerce board member; and

Nikki Todd, Editor, Tweed Daily News.

Vinnies Executive Officer Michael Timbrell said the involvement of the ambassadors was of great benefit in spreading community awareness of the event.

"Fred's Place is supported solely by Vinnies, and is the only facility of its kind in the Tweed, a community with a high demand for services to support the daily needs of homeless people. We are greatly appreciative of their commitment to this very worthwhile cause.”

Getting ready for the VInnies sleep out at Tweed Heads Seagulls are: Lynne Deans, Anthony Moerman, Linda Williams, Karissa Ball, Michael Hill and Nikki Todd. Scott Powick

HOW YOU CAN HELP

St Vinnies Sleepout for Fred's Place will be held at Seagulls Club on Thursday, August 3.

To register or donate, go to http://2017vcs.gofundraise.com.au (Sleepout).

Fred's Place is at 9 Boyd St, Tweed Heads. Phone: 07 5536 1906.