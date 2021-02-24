Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A storm approaching Lismore from Goonellabah.
A storm approaching Lismore from Goonellabah.
Weather

More thunderstorms expected to hit the region

Cathy Adams
24th Feb 2021 2:00 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

More thunderstorms could hit the Northern Rivers this afternoon as an inland trough continues to cause unsettled weather across the region.

The Bureau of Meteorology said this was likely to continue over coming days.

The forecast for the rest of today, Wednesday, is for showers and the chance of thunderstorms in the northeast, and about the northwestern slopes and plains.

<<< MORE: What makes thunder so scary >>>

Thursday can expect a few showers and possible thunderstorms across all but the far west.

Some areas potentially subjected to heavy rainfall may be at risk of flash flooding, and the public is advised to stay up with the latest weather warnings.

Storms on the Northern Rivers caused flash flooding and downed powerlines around Casino yesterday and a spectacular light show across the region, which recorded more than 4500 lightning strikes.

In the 24 hours to 9am the following rainfall was recorded:

  • Eungella 62mm
  • Evans Head 59mm
  • Casino 56mm
  • Yorklea 56mm
  • Rock Valley 52mm
  • Murwillumbah 33mm
  • Kyogle 31mm
  • Tweed Heads 29mm
  • Lismore 25mm
  • Ballina 24mm
  • Cape Byron 7.4mm
bureau of meteorology northern rivers weather severe thunderstorms
Lismore Northern Star

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        4500 lightning strikes lit up our skies yesterday

        Premium Content 4500 lightning strikes lit up our skies yesterday

        News Wide ranging storms brought rain and a lot of lightning to the region yesterday.

        Officer tells court he didn’t ‘lose self-control’

        Premium Content Officer tells court he didn’t ‘lose self-control’

        News The Senior Constable is fighting an assault charge.

        Lismore driver given inside running at Mount Panorama

        Premium Content Lismore driver given inside running at Mount Panorama

        News Lismore Supercar driver David Russell has signed with the Erebus Motorsport for...

        Man facing lengthy jail term if convicted over house fire

        Premium Content Man facing lengthy jail term if convicted over house fire

        Crime Police will allege he intentionally set alight a home, killing dog