More virus cases confirmed in Tweed's health district

Two more coronavirus cases have been confirmed in the Northern NSW Local Health District overnight.

THERE are now 44 coronavirus cases confirmed in the Tweed's Local Health District.

Two new patients were reported overnight in the Northern NSW LHD, encompassing the area from Tweed Heads to Grafton.

NNSWLHD chief executive Wayne Jones said 38 of the region's cases were acquired overseas, two from contact with a confirmed case or 'known cluster', two were not identified and two were under investigation.

Statistics on the NSW Health website reveal about 2304 tests have been administered in the NNSWLHD and as of Tuesday, 12 of the health districts cases were in the Tweed Shire.

Of the Local Health District's cases, there are currently two patients being cared for in hospital.

The Public Health Unit is following up close contacts of cases who are located within NNSWLHD, who are being asked to self-isolate for 14 days from last contact with the confirmed case.

They will be contacted daily to check that they are well and anyone who develops COVID-19 symptoms will be tested for the virus. If you are considered a close contact of a confirmed case, a Health officer will contact you directly.