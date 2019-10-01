More wet on the way after 100mm rain, flash flooding

SUDDEN severe thunderstorms resulted in flash flooding in parts of the southeast over night, with some areas receiving over 100mm of rain in just three hours.

Warnings for severe thunderstorms and heavy rain were issued by the Bureau of Meteorology around 10pm last night, which drenched the coastline between Brisbane and Caloundra.

Areas from Brisbane's far northern suburbs to Noosa were all hit with 50-100mm of rain within a few hours.

Beachmere, near Caboolture, had 136mm in few hours overnight, with 73mm of that rain in just an hour.

Meanwhile, Maroochydore had 112mm of rain, Coolum West had 82mm and Tewantin had 81mm within a one to three-hour period.

However, BOM's Dean Narramore said the rain didn't reach drought-declared areas or alleviate bushfire danger.

"Because it was so coastal and localised, the rain didn't make too much impact in terms of fire and drought," he said.

Showers are set to linger around the southeast for today and tomorrow, before clearing up towards the end of the week.

"Showers and thunderstorms will continue today but more inland, in the Wide Bay and Burnett regions," Mr Narramore said.

"Then it will be slowly easing with a shower of two for the southeast tomorrow before shifting back to the hot and dry weather.

"Fine and sunny conditions will be returning for everyone from Thursday."

Temperatures are set to climb over the weekend, and even reach the high 30s in the Ipswich and Gatton areas early next week.

"It will start heating up on Friday and the weekend will reach the low to mid-30s," Mr Narramore said.

"We will start seeing temperatures in the high 30s as close as Ipswich and Gatton, around 37-38C.

"Brisbane City is also set to hit 33C on Monday."