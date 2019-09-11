Menu
QST_SEA_MOSQUE
Mosque sprayed with Christchurch gunman slogans

by Thomas Morgan
11th Sep 2019 2:47 PM
COWARDLY criminals have sprayed a swastika and the name of the Christchurch gunman onto the side of a Brisbane mosque, leading to community outcry.

The Holland Park mosque, which claims to be eastern Australia's oldest mosque, was tagged with the Islamophobic and neo-Nazi phrases "SS", "Remove kebabs" and "Saint Tarrant", which refer to Australian man Brenton Tarrant who shot 51 praying Muslims dead in Christchurch in March this year.

Islamic Council of Queensland spokesman Ali Kadri, who regularly prays at the Holland Park Mosque, said the graffiti was clear attempt to intimidate worshippers.

"Obviously this is the work of someone who is highly radicalised, because they're making references, and they're referring to someone who has made real-life damage," Mr Kadri said. "They're referring someone to Brenton Tarrant, to things which have actually taken lives."

The spokesman of Islamic Council of Queensland and Holland Park Mosque Ali Kadri said the attacks were a clear attempt to intimidate worshippers. Picture: Josh Woning/AAP
Mr Kadri said members of the mosque were shocked by the discovery on the mosque's exterior.

"They're afraid for the safety of themselves and their families, their children," he said.

"These elements are just extreme fringe elements, but unfortunately it only takes one extreme terrorist to cause mayhem and hell."

The alleged vandalism is believed to have been done between 2.30 and 4.30am today.

The sprayed phrases included the swastika and "SS", both of which refer to Nazi Germany, while "Remove kebabs" refers to anti-Muslim phrases coined in Eastern Europe.

Federal Member for Griffith Terri Butler condemned the graffiti, saying the likely culprits only wanted to cause "division and hate".

"It's really disappointing to see such disgusting and divisive vandalism of the Holland Park mosque," Ms Butler said.

The Holland Park Mosque was targeted by right-wing vandals overnight. Picture: Richard Walker
She urged locals to leave messages of support at the mosque.

"It's really important at a time like this for our community to show that the support vastly supports the small number of people who want to cause division and hate."

A Queensland police spokesman confirmed that the incident is being investigated.

