Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Food & Entertainment

The forgotten Australians snacks that need to return

27th Nov 2020 11:58 AM

Snacks just tasted better as a child. Only a child could honestly say they can tell the difference between different M&Ms.

But sadly, like many things in life as you grow older your dreams are crushed and your favourite snack suddenly disappears.

Now news.com.au wants to try and at least one of your dreams come true.

We want to find out Australia's favourite forgotten snack and then campaign for it to be rightfully returned to the shelves.

So choose wisely in the poll below, because this really is the most important decision you'll make today, or maybe ever.

Have we missed any? Comment and let us know

 

Tasty Toobs.
Tasty Toobs.

 

 

Sunnyboy ice blocks.
Sunnyboy ice blocks.

 

Milo Bar.
Milo Bar.

 

Dixie Drumsticks.
Dixie Drumsticks.

 

Kettle Herb and Spice chips.
Kettle Herb and Spice chips.

 

Burger Man chips.
Burger Man chips.

 

Incredibites.
Incredibites.

 

Arnott’s coffee strolls.
Arnott’s coffee strolls.

 

 

Originally published as Most important decision you'll make today

More Stories

australia food lifestyle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Magistrate slams accused drug dealer who laughed at bail

        Premium Content Magistrate slams accused drug dealer who laughed at bail

        News A North Coast surfer who laughed when his bail was granted almost had it revoked again after a blast from the Magistrate.

        Teen firey's dashcam captured him lighting blazes: court

        Premium Content Teen firey's dashcam captured him lighting blazes: court

        News The teen allegedly lit fires before helping to put them out

        Wedding expo features seven locations, 100 suppliers

        Premium Content Wedding expo features seven locations, 100 suppliers

        News Everything you need to know about our region's biggest wedding expo

        Four men allegedly involved in Ballina death face court

        Premium Content Four men allegedly involved in Ballina death face court

        News Jesse Vilkelis-Curas, 24, died from injuries sustained during a fight in East...