Most popular ebooks during shutdown revealed

AN OLD fantasy favourite topped the list of most read ebooks last month as people flocked to online library catalogues during the COVID-19 shutdown.

With physical libraries closed across the state, online library membership surged in Moreton Bay, with 440 new members last month alone.

It seemed readers were keen for some good old fashioned escapism, with Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone by J.K Rowling the most popular ebook across the region's 10 libraries.

The Jack Reacher series by Lee Child was also sought after coming in second and third with The Fourth Man and Blue Moon.

You Don't look autistic: a comedian's Guide to Life on the Spectrum by Michael McCreary was forth and The Secret Orphan by Glynis Peters fifth.

Though not everyone had embraced the online service, and have greatly missed spending time at their local library.

Staff at Burpengary Library came across an very excited book lover last Saturday, sitting in a camp chair in front of the building waiting for them to reopen for the first time since the lockdown.

With libraries now operating under social distancing restrictions, the council has launched the Been Missing You campaign in which people can share their story on how they have missed visiting their library.

"Now we're reopening we want to celebrate by hearing what you've missed during the physical closure of libraries," Mayor Peter Flannery said.

"You can fill out the online form or pop down to your local library to pick up a 'Been Missing You' postcard.

"You can also snap a picture with our Been Missing You Signs and use the hashtag #BeenMissingYouMBRL to share the love.

"The information collected will also provide a rich resource for our Local History team to capture the events of 2020 for our collection."

People have already embraced the initiative, including Judy R who said: "I'd like to thank the librarians at North Lakes library who kindly allowed me (and other members) to pick up books by placing them outside the library doors before complete shutdown. You are all stars. Thank you!"

Sharon K said: "I'd just like to wish all the libraries the very best in these troubled times. Staff at Albany Creek are exemplary."

Jeanine M said: "The online service is absolutely amazing. I needed to renew mine and my husband's membership and sent two emails for support. I was also trying to download magazines … I received three phone calls and it was all up and running in a day. Thank you so much. Whoever you are you are gems."

During the COVID-19 closures, more than 22,000 reservations were placed on library items.

More than 50,000 ebooks, eMagazines and audio books were borrowed in April - a jump of 36 per cent on the usual figures.

More than 1000 people tried out an ebook for the first time in April.

MOST POPULAR LIBRARY ITEMS DURING APRIL

ebooks

● Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone - J.K Rowling

● The Fourth Man (Jack Reacher series) - Lee Child

● Blue Moon (Jack Reacher series) - Lee Child

● You Don't look autistic: a comedian's Guide to Life on the Spectrum - Michael McCreary

● The Secret Orphan - Glynis Peters

Audiobooks

● This is Going to Hurt - Adam Kay (autobiography)

● Opal Dragonfly - Julian Leatherdale

● Arcadia - Di Morrissey

● Mother-in-Law - Sally Hepworth

● Sunday Story Club - Doris Brett

Music (artists)

● Midnight Oil

● Bill Withers

● Alan Jackson

● Pink Floyd

● James Horner

Film

● Catherine the Great

● Book Club

● Smiley's People

● Un Village Francais

● I kill giants

