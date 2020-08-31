Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Music

Most shocking MTV Awards outfits ever

31st Aug 2020 7:26 AM

 

What exactly will one of the year's most raucous awards shows look like in a year unlike any other?

There's still some mystery about how this year's MTV Video Music Awards, airing live Monday from 10am on Foxtel, will play out in this year of coronavirus.

We know this year's ceremony will be held across several open-air venues in New York, but what form the music industry's wildest red carpet will take remains to be seen.

While we wait - lets look back on some of the most shocking MTV Award looks of all time …

 

Miley Cyrus circa 2015. Picture: Getty
Miley Cyrus circa 2015. Picture: Getty

 

Christina Aguilera. Picture: Jim Spellman/WireImage
Christina Aguilera. Picture: Jim Spellman/WireImage

 

Gaga’s iconic 2010 meat dress. Picture: Getty
Gaga’s iconic 2010 meat dress. Picture: Getty

 

Marilyn Manson and Rose McGowan and THAT red carpet moment. Picture: Barry King/WireImage
Marilyn Manson and Rose McGowan and THAT red carpet moment. Picture: Barry King/WireImage

 

Cher recreates her Turn Back Time outfit in 2010. Picture: Frederick M. Brown/Getty
Cher recreates her Turn Back Time outfit in 2010. Picture: Frederick M. Brown/Getty

 

Miley twerks on Robin Thicke (remember him?) in 2013. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV
Miley twerks on Robin Thicke (remember him?) in 2013. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage for MTV

 

Katy Perry and rapper Riff Raff give a double denim salute to Britney and Justin in 2014. Picture: Getty
Katy Perry and rapper Riff Raff give a double denim salute to Britney and Justin in 2014. Picture: Getty

 

Macy Gray and her album promo dress, 2001. Picture: Jim Spellman/WireImage
Macy Gray and her album promo dress, 2001. Picture: Jim Spellman/WireImage

 

Wow – Chrissy Teigen at the 2015 ceremony. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Wow – Chrissy Teigen at the 2015 ceremony. Picture: Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic

 

Gaga circa 2009. Picture: Getty
Gaga circa 2009. Picture: Getty

 

Madonna’s French fantasy for a 1990 Vogue performance. Picture: Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage
Madonna’s French fantasy for a 1990 Vogue performance. Picture: Kevin Mazur Archive/WireImage

 

Why so blue, Gwen Stefani? Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
Why so blue, Gwen Stefani? Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

 

Miley again? She’s had more MTV outfits than I’ve had hot dinners. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV
Miley again? She’s had more MTV outfits than I’ve had hot dinners. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for MTV

 

Someone get Lady Gaga a bandaid, stat. Picture: Christopher Polk/Getty
Someone get Lady Gaga a bandaid, stat. Picture: Christopher Polk/Getty

 

Miley, yet again. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Miley, yet again. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

 

Amber Rose in 2014. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Amber Rose in 2014. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

 

Amber Rose again, this time with Blac Chyna. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Amber Rose again, this time with Blac Chyna. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

 

Lil Kim with an iconic 90s look. Picture: Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty
Lil Kim with an iconic 90s look. Picture: Mitchell Gerber/Corbis/VCG via Getty

 

Pink, looking frazzled. Picture: KMazur/WireImage
Pink, looking frazzled. Picture: KMazur/WireImage

 

Britney Spears in black leather, 2002. Picture: KMazur/WireImage
Britney Spears in black leather, 2002. Picture: KMazur/WireImage

 

Britney and friend. Picture: Kevin Kane/WireImage
Britney and friend. Picture: Kevin Kane/WireImage

 

The Britney and Madonna kiss that made world headlines. Picture: Scott Gries/Getty
The Britney and Madonna kiss that made world headlines. Picture: Scott Gries/Getty

 

Fergie, you do you. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage
Fergie, you do you. Picture: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

 

Pammy and Tommy … is there a more 90s image? Picture: Evan Agostini/Liaison
Pammy and Tommy … is there a more 90s image? Picture: Evan Agostini/Liaison

 

Lil' Kim, surprisingly covered up, 2000. Picture: Nick Elgar/Getty Images
Lil' Kim, surprisingly covered up, 2000. Picture: Nick Elgar/Getty Images

 

Nicki Minaj, human Magic Eye. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty
Nicki Minaj, human Magic Eye. Picture: Jason Merritt/Getty

 

Amber Rose, latex kitten. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Amber Rose, latex kitten. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

 

Nicki Minaj, probably didn’t realise before you left the house, but that skirt is a teeny bit see-through. Picture: Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images
Nicki Minaj, probably didn’t realise before you left the house, but that skirt is a teeny bit see-through. Picture: Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images

 

Blac Chyna came off second best in a fight with a lampshade. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Blac Chyna came off second best in a fight with a lampshade. Picture: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

 

The MTV VMAs air live from 10am Monday August 31 on Foxtel's MTV Channel. You can catch the pre-show from 8:30am.

 

Originally published as Most shocking MTV Awards outfits ever

More Stories

Show More
entertainment mtv music awards music video music awards vma

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Eight people hurt, woman arrested after three-car crash

        Premium Content Eight people hurt, woman arrested after three-car crash

        News THE road was closed for almost two hours while the crash scene was examined and the wreckage removed.

        • 31st Aug 2020 7:04 AM
        New Palm Beach tower ‘won’t overwhelm’ suburb

        Premium Content New Palm Beach tower ‘won’t overwhelm’ suburb

        Property A pair of ageing houses in central Palm Beach are set to be demolished

        • 31st Aug 2020 7:03 AM
        Government ‘can’t just walk away’ from Schoolies

        Premium Content Government ‘can’t just walk away’ from Schoolies

        News A furious Gold Coast MP has demanded an explanation

        • 31st Aug 2020 6:57 AM
        Revealed: Gold Coast suburbs facing traffic nightmare

        Premium Content Revealed: Gold Coast suburbs facing traffic nightmare

        News New figures show region's huge dependence on cars

        • 31st Aug 2020 6:53 AM