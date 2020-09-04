MOST WANTED: 4 people police need to speak with urgently

POLICE are looking to speak with four people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.

Anyone with information about any of the following people should contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Have you seen:

Aaron Baker

Police are seeking community assistance to locate Aaron Baker who has an outstanding warrant.

Mr Baker is known to frequent the Brunswick Heads and Mullumbimby area.

Anyone with information should contact Byron Bay Police Station 02 66859499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Jessica Canning

Police are seeking community assistance to locate Jessica Canning who has an outstanding warrant for breach of her parole and bail.

Ms Canning is known to frequent the Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah and Gold Coast area.

If you can help locate Jessica Canning, contact Tweed Heads Police on 07 55069499 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Leon Edward King

Police are appealing for public assistance in locating 30-year-old Leon King, wanted by virtue of an arrest warrant.

Mr King is known to frequent the Lismore area.

Anyone with information regarding his current whereabouts is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599.

Jarmarley Williams

Police are seeking community assistance in locating 24-year-old Jarmarley Williams, who is currently wanted by virtue of an arrest warrant.

Mr Williams may be in the Lismore, Goonellabah or Coraki areas.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is urged to contact Lismore Police Station on 02 6626 0599 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.