MOST WANTED: 5 people police need to speak with urgently

POLICE are looking to speak with six people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.

Anyone with information about any of the following people should contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Have you seen:

Vaughn Cumming

Outstanding warrant offender Vaughn Cumming.

Outstanding warrant offender Vaughn Cumming is currently wanted by NSW Police.

He is known to frequent the Murwillumbah area and was observed in and around Murwillumbah Area.

Members of the public are asked to immediately contact triple Zero (000) if they sight Mr Cumming.

If any member of the community is aware of his location please contact Tweed Heads police urgently on 07 55069449 or information can be provided confidentially to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Kye Enright

Kye Enright, 21, is wanted on an outstanding Queensland warrant.

New South Wales Police are assisting Queensland Police Homicide Squad to locate a 21-year-old man wanted in relation to the death of a Queensland man earlier this month.

Kye Enright, 21, is wanted on an outstanding Queensland warrant, after a man died in the carpark of a business on Laidley Plainland Rd, Plainland, on July 1.

Queensland Detectives have released an image of Kye Enright, who is believed to be frequenting the Gold Coast and Northern NSW areas.

He is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 165cm tall, with a slim build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Members of the public are urged not to approach him but to call Triple Zero (000) immediately.

Ethan Hewett

Wanted on warrant - Ethan Hewett.

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Ethan Hewett, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 27-year-old is known to frequent Goonellabah, North Lismore and The Channon.

If you have any information about where Mr Hewett may be please contact Lismore Detectives or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Nico Verkroost, also known as Nick James

Wanted on warrant - Nico Verkroost, also known as Nick James.

Richmond Police District officers are seeking community assistance with locating Nico Verkroost, who has an outstanding warrant.

Mr Verkroost is 58-years-old and may be at Bora Ridge or Lismore.

If you can help police locate Mr Verkroost please call Lismore Police on 66260599.

Do you recognise this man?

Lismore police are investigating an incident that took place at a Lismore store on the 16th July and hope this man can assist with their inquiries.

Lismore police are investigating an incident that took place at a Lismore store on the July 16.

Police believe the man pictured may be able to assist with inquiries.

If you can identify him please email 44818@police.nsw.gov.au or Crimestoppers on 1800333000.