MOST WANTED: 8 people police need to speak with urgently

Can you help police?

POLICE are looking to speak with eight people they believe can assist them with inquiries into a number of different crimes.

Anyone with information about any of the following people should contact police immediately or call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Vaughn Cumming

Police are looking for Vaughn Cumming. NSW Police

Outstanding warrant offender Vaughn Cumming is currently wanted by NSW Police.

He is known to frequent the Murwillumbah area and was observed in and around Murwillumbah Area.

Members of the public are asked to immediately contact triple Zero (000) if they sight Mr Cumming.

If any member of the community is aware of his location please contact Tweed Heads police urgently on 07 55069449 or information can be provided confidentially to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Robert McGregor

Wanted on warrant - Robert McGregor. NSW Police

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Robert McGregor, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 51-year-old is involved with training and racing greyhounds and frequents greyhound tracks.

If you see Mr McGregor please contact your local police.

Bruce Randall

Wanted on warrant - Bruce Randall. NSW Police

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Bruce Randall, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 39-year-old may be in Coraki.

If you see Mr Randall please call Lismore Police on 6626 0599

Jeramie Massie

Wanted on warrant - Jeramie Massie NSW Police

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Jeramie Massie, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 34-year-old frequents Dunoon and Dorroughby.

If you can help police locate Mr Massie please contact police.

Donald McGrady

Wanted on warrant - Donald McGrady. NSW Police

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Donald McGrady, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 19-year-old lives in Casino.

If you can help police locate Mr McGrady, contact Casino police on 66 620 099.

Romeo Le Thorn

Wanted on warrant - Romeo le Thorn NSW Police

Tweed Heads detectives are seeking the communities assistance in locating Romeo Le Thorn.

Mr Le Thorn failed to report on bail and is actively avoiding police.

He is believed to be frequenting the Tweed Heads, Murwillumbah and Lismore area and may be driving a Nissan.

If any member of the community knows his whereabouts please contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Ethan Hewett

WANTED: Ethan Alan Hewett, 27, is wanted by virtue of two outstanding warrants. NSW Police Force

Police are seeking community assistance with locating Ethan Hewett, who has an outstanding warrant.

The 27-year-old is known to frequent Goonellabah, North Lismore and The Channon.

If you have any information about where Mr Hewett may be please contact Lismore Detectives or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Nico Verkroost, also known as Nick James

Wanted on warrant - Nico Verkroost, also known as Nick James. NSW Police

Richmond Police District officers are seeking community assistance with locating Nico Verkroost, who has an outstanding warrant.

Mr Verkroost is 58-years-old and may be at Bora Ridge or Lismore.

If you can help police locate Mr Verkroost please call Lismore Police on 66260599.