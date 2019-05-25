Mostert takes pole at Winton after McLaughlin's slip-up

Chaz Mostert enjoys the moment after taking pole position at the Winton SuperSprint round of the Supercars Championship in Benalla, Victoria.

FORD'S Chaz Mostert has claimed pole position for Saturday's 120km Supercars race at Winton Motor Raceway.

The Tickford Racing driver topped the time sheets in practice and carried that speed into qualifying with a fastest lap of one minute and 20.6224 seconds.

It's Mostert's second pole position of the year and his fifth at Winton.

He'll be joined on the front row of the grid by DJR Team Penske's Fabian Coulthard, who clocked a 1:20.8919 lap in changeable conditions at the 3km Victorian circuit.

Championship leader Scott McLaughlin, who has claimed eight pole positions this year, will have to start from fifth on the grid.

The New Zealander made a slight mistake on the damp track during his flying lap at turn seven and was unable to recover in the final 10-minute portion of qualifying.

Holden's David Reynolds will start third alongside former champion James Courtney, with Mark Winterbottom joining McLaughlin on the third row of the grid.

Red Bull Holden Racing Team duo Jamie Whincup and Shane Van Gisbergen will start 10th and 12th respectively after mixed qualifying performances.

Saturday's 120km race begins at 3.50pm (AEST).

- AAP