Mother's Day with a big twist

Why not try the psychic fair at the Carrara Markets this Mother's Day?

MORE than 50 spiritual and holistic experts will deliver Mother's Day with a twist, in a weekend of discovery and enlightenment.

Taking up residence at the Carrara Markets events arena over Mother's Day weekend, the Mother's Day Psychic and Holistic Fair will guide visitors through two days of discovery, with a range of modalities at the Psychic Reading Lounge with tarot card, tea leaf and crystal ball readings; palmistry, astrology, clairvoyant, angel guidance, intuitive reading, direct channelling and more.

Each day, the arena stage will feature live psychic reading shows offering audience members an opportunity to experience the psychic abilities of celebrity psychics.

Gold Coast's most well-known psychic medium, Ashleigh, will appear on Saturday, delivering insights to new mother's about their child's life from birth to adulthood, as well as personality traits and challenging life stages.

On Sunday, Deb Webber, Australia's most famous psychic medium, will interact with the audience with spontaneous readings, connecting to loved ones in spirit.

Webber is a regular on A Current Affair and the long running reality series Sensing Murder. She is also a columnist in Australia and New Zealand's, Women's Day Magazine and is widely known for her reading with Rhett Hutchence, brother of late INXS star Michael Hutchence.

Carrara Markets marketing manager Mia Lee said they were thrilled to provide a soul-enriching experience on May 13 and 14.

"Whether you're an avid lover of spiritual events or a newbie to the mystical world, the fair is sure to be fascinating and entertaining,” Lee said.

"With pampering, unique entertainment, an abundance of specialty exhibitors and a line-up of talented Psychic Readers, the Mother's Day Psychic and Holistic Fair is the ideal girls' day out.”

Visitors can also enjoy live entertainment, free workshops and qualified advice from healthy living practitioners of Reiki, Kinesiology and Reflexology, intuitive and discovery experiences, including aura photography, spirit guide drawings and liquid crystal healings. Spiritual gifts and products will be available for sale from the Arena.

Carrara Markets' 400 market stalls and cafes will be operating as usual over the entire weekend.

Parking and entry is free.