OXY BUST: Oxycodone-acetaminophen tablets
OXY BUST: Oxycodone-acetaminophen tablets Patrick Sison
News

Mother's little helper in court over 'oxy for mum'

Arthur Gorrie
by
1st Aug 2019 12:04 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A SOUTHSIDE man found with an unauthorised supply of the prescription-only pain killer, oxycodone, told Gympie Magistrates Court he had sourced the drug for his mother, for a painful condition.

"Are you a doctor?" Magistrate Chris Callaghan asked the 26-year-old on Monday.

"No," said Dylan James Bouveng.

"Probably not a good idea," Mr Callaghan told him.

Bouveng pleaded guilty to possessing the drug and seven meth pipes, in a car he was driving at Cooloola Cove on June 29. He was fined $500.

Gympie Times

