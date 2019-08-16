Menu
It wasn't an average day at Elizabethon Municipal Airport in Carter County, Tennessee.
Motor Sports

Motorsport legend survives fiery plane crash

by Chris Perez
16th Aug 2019 10:49 AM

DALE Earnhardt Jr, his wife and child - and the family dog - all survived a fiery plane crash on Thursday (local time) in Tennessee, according to police officials.

The NASCAR legend's private plane ran off the end of the runway at Elizabethon Municipal Airport in Carter County around 3.40pm and became engulfed in flames, officials said.

The aircraft landed just metres away from a local highway - with photos and video captured by local media outlets showing most of the fuselage on fire.

The Carter County Sheriff's Office told The New York Post that emergency crews managed to get Earnhardt, his wife and daughter, and their dog out of the plane and transported them to a hospital.

They were all expected to be OK.

Cops said they had "no word on any other injuries".

 

Earnhardt's family was evacuated from the plane, along with the two pilots.

Crews were still on the scene dealing with the crash as of 5pm.

Earnhardt, who is semi-retired from racing, was said to have suffered minor cuts and abrasions and was taken to Johnson City Medical Centre for "further evaluation," along with the rest of the family, according to Jr's sister, Kelley Earnhardt.

Dale Earnhardt Jr with wife-to-be Amy Reimann in 2015.
"I can confirm Dale, Amy & Isla along with his two pilots were involved in a crash in Bristol TN this afternoon," Kelley tweeted.

"Everyone is safe and has been taken to the hospital for further evaluation.

"We have no further information at this time. Thank you for your understanding."

Flames engulfed part of the airport and the plane.
Later images showed the completely burned out shell of the plane left on the runway and made for disturbing viewing.

 

Earnhardt's father, iconic racer Dale Earnhardt, was killed in a NASCAR crash on the final lap of the 2001 Daytona 500. Jr has been semi-retired from the sport since 2017.

This story originally appeared in The New York Post and is replublished with permission.

