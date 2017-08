A 20-YEAR-OLD female motorcycle rider will be airlifted to hospital after she sustained injuries from a high speed collision into a guard rail on the Nerang Murwillumbah Rd near Numinbah.

The Westpace Life Saver Rescue Helicopter has responded to the accident to assist the on-scene medical team who were treating the female rider for lower body injuries.

Reports indicate the female patient is stable and will be airlifted to Gold Coast University Hospital for further treatment.