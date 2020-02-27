Motorbike rider gets ‘wakeup call’ after ‘stupid’ decision

A DELIVERY driver who travelled at more than 140km/h in a built up area has been sentenced to jail.

Alan John Randall, 29, in Tweed Heads Local Court on Wednesday pleaded guilty to drive recklessly, furiously or speed in a dangerous manner.

The Banora Point man was one of three men who were caught speeding more than 80km/h over the limit at Minjungbal Drive, Tweed Heads on July 8, 2018.

Police facts state the trio left a Coolangatta pub in separate vehicles and headed south on Wharf St.

Randall led the pack on his Honda CBR250 motorbike towards Tweed Heads South.

Witnesses told police they estimated their speed at more than 130km/h in a 60km zone.

Police claim Randall and a co-accused, who was driving a Ford Focus, negotiated the right hand bend at the end of Minjungbal Dr and continued home.

The third man, who was driving a Mitsubishi Triton utility, lost control at the bend and crashed into a pedestrian.

Police collected CCTV footage from three business on Minjungbal Drive and an expert collision reconstructionist analysed the footage.

The expert claimed Randall was riding at 143km/h before slowing down to 122km/h just before the bend.

Randall has been in Cessnock Correctional Centre for 50 days for breaching his bail conditions by riding his motorbike to report to police on January 8, 2020.

An officer stopped Randall for a random breath test and checks revealed his licence was suspended for two months in Southport Magistrates Court on November 19, 2019.

Defence lawyer Phil Mulherin told the court his client accepted his behaviour could have caused serious harm to other road users.

Mr Mulherin said Randall had been reporting to police three times a week for about 18 months and he made a “stupid” decision when he rode his motorbike to the police station to report.

“He can see it was stupid … he needs to adjust his attitude towards traffic offences,” Mr Mulherin said.

Magistrate Geoff Dunlevy told the court the police facts were “quite chilling” because of the excessive speed Randall rode at.

“These types of matters aren’t assessed by whether someone was harmed, but the risk of someone being harmed,” Mr Dunlevy said.

“Your riding was very dangerous.

“You have been in prison … and it’s been a wakeup call for you and how easy it is to wind up in prison if you do the wrong thing.”

Randall was convicted and sentenced to six month’s jail to be served via an intensive corrections order with supervision.

He was sentenced to 50 hours of community service, disqualified from driving for 12 months and sentenced to a community corrections order for 18 months.