Motorcycles and hot rods set for Tweed display

HOT-RODS and classic motorcycles will be on show at a border swap organised to coincide with Cooly Rocks On.

The event, on tomorrow at Recreation St oval, will be the Tweed Heads Motorcycle Enthusiasts Club's 28th annual swap meet and is held in conjunction with the Tweed Heads Men's Shed Markets.

The club's vice-president Rod Hall said all money raised would go to charities and suggested the event, which gives collectors a chance to swap, buy and sell, would be a great spectacle for onlookers.

Mr Hall invited anyone who wanted to show their prized piece of machinery to get down to the event and enter to be a chance of collecting a prize.

"Anyone is welcome to show their motorcycle,” he said.

"There is no fee to show a bike, only the admission donation.

"There are trophies for best vintage, classic, European, British, Japanese and American motorcycles.

"There's also a trophy for best hot rod, so come on down and be part of the show.”

Mr Hall said trade stands would also be set up from 5am and were available for hire from $15.

Admission to the meet is a $3 donation for adults and free for children.

Judging will begin at 10.30am, while food and drinks will be available for breakfast and lunch.

"This is a huge event for Tweed Heads during the Cooly Rocks On festival and is only a short walk from Coolangatta,” he said.

"So get down and be part of your local community and see some beautiful motorcycles from all over the world gathered together right here in Tweed Heads.”

Mr Hall said anyone who wanted to get involved with the club should visit its website thmcec.org.au or find it on Facebook. Alternatively they can go along to the event.