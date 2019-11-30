Menu
Motorcyclist critical after car and motorbike crash

by Brianna Morris-Grant
30th Nov 2019 12:42 PM
A motorboke rider is in a critical condition after his motorbike collided with a car on a busy Gold Coast street.

The pair crashed on the corner or Hooker and Rio Vista Blvds just before 7pm on Friday.

Photos from the scene show crowds gathered around attempting to help.

A car and motorbike collided at Broadbeach Waters, leaving the rider with critical injuries. Picture: Zandra Thomson
A man in his 30s suffered chest and pelvic injuries and was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a critical condition.

The pair collided just before 7pm on Friday night. Picture: Zandra Thomson
An intensive care paramedic was on scene, along with the high acuity response unit.

The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Motorists in the area were affected by road closures for some time as the forensic crash unit assessed the scene.

