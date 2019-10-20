Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter were tasked to Tyalgum to assist.
Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter were tasked to Tyalgum to assist. Marc Stapelberg
News

Motorcyclist hits tree after loosing control

Amber Gibson
by
19th Oct 2019 2:30 PM | Updated: 20th Oct 2019 3:07 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE: About 11.50am yesterday a 59-year-old male from Queensland was riding his Queensland registered Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Limpenwood Road Tyalgum. 

At the time his 57-year-old wife was pillion.

As he was negotiating a moderate descent and slight left hand bend he lost control and collided heavily with a tree just off the Western side of the roadway.

As a result of the impact the male rider sustained critical head and facial injuries and was airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition. 

The 57-year-old woman sustained non-life threatening injuries and was conveyed by road to the Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are continuing into the collision.

 

A 59-YEAR-OLD male is in critical condition and being treated on scene after a motorcycle crash earlier today.

About 11.50am this morning, NSW ambulance crews responded to a motorcycle crash on Limpinwood road, Tyalgum, NSW.

The male driver was found unconscious at the scene and female passenger was found conscious and taken to Tweed Heads District Hospital to be assessed for a shoulder injury and minor abrasions.

Westpac lifesaver rescue helicopter is on scene.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    'I'll never forgive the politicians': Horror scene haunts GP

    premium_icon 'I'll never forgive the politicians': Horror scene haunts GP

    Offbeat Dr Ray Jones is haunted by what he saw the morning he stumbled onto the scene of one of Australia's worst road disasters - that killed 21 people.

    'I owe him my life': Unimaginable reason Yvonne survived

    premium_icon 'I owe him my life': Unimaginable reason Yvonne survived

    Offbeat How she survived one of Australia's worst road disasters

    Brothers waged 'horrendous and ongoing' assault in brawl

    premium_icon Brothers waged 'horrendous and ongoing' assault in brawl

    Crime It began as a dispute between friends but spiralled out of control

    Kingscliff chamber votes in new president

    premium_icon Kingscliff chamber votes in new president

    News New president elected for the Kingscliff and District Chamber of Commerce