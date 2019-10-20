Motorcyclist hits tree after loosing control

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter were tasked to Tyalgum to assist.

Westpac Lifesaver Rescue Helicopter were tasked to Tyalgum to assist. Marc Stapelberg

UPDATE: About 11.50am yesterday a 59-year-old male from Queensland was riding his Queensland registered Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Limpenwood Road Tyalgum.

At the time his 57-year-old wife was pillion.

As he was negotiating a moderate descent and slight left hand bend he lost control and collided heavily with a tree just off the Western side of the roadway.

As a result of the impact the male rider sustained critical head and facial injuries and was airlifted to the Gold Coast University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

The 57-year-old woman sustained non-life threatening injuries and was conveyed by road to the Tweed Heads Hospital for treatment.

Investigations are continuing into the collision.

A 59-YEAR-OLD male is in critical condition and being treated on scene after a motorcycle crash earlier today.

About 11.50am this morning, NSW ambulance crews responded to a motorcycle crash on Limpinwood road, Tyalgum, NSW.

The male driver was found unconscious at the scene and female passenger was found conscious and taken to Tweed Heads District Hospital to be assessed for a shoulder injury and minor abrasions.

Westpac lifesaver rescue helicopter is on scene.