Motorcyclist dead after tragic truck crash

DESPERATE efforts by paramedics could not revive a motorcyclist, who died after his bike and a truck collided in Ultimo on Thursday.

A NSW Ambulance spokeswoman said the 32-year-old man suffered severe head, chest and pelvic injuries. He was pronounced dead at hospital.

A 36-year-old man was arrested at the scene about 5pm and was taken to hospital for mandatory drug and alcohol testing, and a truck was seized for scientific examination.

The rider of a motor cycle was struck by a white truck on Abecrombie Street at Ultimo. The truck failed to stop after the collision.

Police set up a crime scene near the traffic lights on the corner of Broadway Rd and Abercrombie St after the crash.

Witnesses at the scene told The Daily Telegraph they heard a loud "bang" before seeing a man lying on the ground with his green motorbike nearby.

NSW Ambulance duty operations manager Paul Delamont said the incident was "dreadful".

"As a paramedic when you hear a motorcycle and truck accident has occurred, it's just gut-wrenching," he said.

Police are calling for anyone with dashcam footage from around the time of the incident. Picture: Carla Hildebrandt

"The patient's injuries were extensive and paramedics had to work quickly at the scene - they want to get there as quickly as possible and do everything that can be done to help.

"This is a terrible incident on our roads this afternoon - please be careful and look out for each other so we can avoid these tragedies."

Witnesses said the driver of the truck failed to stop after the collision.

Investigations are continuing. Anyone with dashcam footage from around the time of the incident is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.