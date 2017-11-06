News

Motorcyclist dies at Stokers Siding

by Nikki Todd

Police from Tweed/Byron Local Area Command will prepare a report for the Coroner after a motorcyclist died following a crash in the Tweed Valley.

About 10.30am yesterday, a 64-year-old man was riding his motorcycle along Smith Creek Road at Stokers Sliding, when he failed to negotiate a bend and left the roadway, falling down an embankment.

Police said friends who were riding with the man stopped to help him, along with other motorists, however the man died at the scene.

A report will be prepared for the Coroner.

