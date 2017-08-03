Motorcyclist fighting for life after motorway crash

A man is fighting for life after a crash on the M1. Pic: Richard Gosling

A MAN was fighting for life in hospital last night after crashing at high speed on the M1.

He was reportedly riding a motorcycle with thongs and no helmet.

About 5.20pm on Wednesday, the motorcycle rider lost control and crashed just metres before the southbound Bermuda St exit.

Police and paramedics rushed to the scene after receiving multiple calls from members of the public.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman said a male motorcyclist believed to be aged in his 30s or 40s was found unresponsive on the side of the road.

Witnesses reported the man was wearing shorts, thongs and no helmet while riding the bike.