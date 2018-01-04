Motorcyclist injured in Banora Point crash

A man has been treated after his motorbike collided with a car on the Tweed.

A MOTORBIKE rider was taken to Tweed Hospital after colliding with a car in Banora Point overnight.

Tweed Heads Fire and Rescue firefighter Mike Grunsky said they were called to the scene, on the corner of Terranora Rd and Pacific Dr, about 6.45pm on Wednesday.

A NSW Ambulance spokesman said the male motorcyclist, in his 50s, was taken in a stable condition to the Tweed Hospital suffering shoulder and hip pain.

Tweed/Byron Local Area Command Inspector Jackie Lilley said a car had turned across the path of the motorbike to enter a driveway.

She said the motorbike rider braked sharply before colliding with the car.

It's understood another car, travelling behind the motorbike, was also involved in the incident.

Insp Lilley said alcohol was not a factor in the collision.