Motorcyclist treated after Tweed Valley Way crash

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter at the scene of the crash on Tweed Valley Way this afternoon.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter at the scene of the crash on Tweed Valley Way this afternoon. contributed

UPDATE: 4.27pm

A MOTORCYCLIST has been taken to hospital after a crash on Tweed Valley Way this afternoon.

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a motorbike crash at the scene, south of Murwillumbah.

The male rider was ejected from his bike and suffered leg fractures as a result.

It's understood a car was also involved in the incident, occurred about 2.25pm.

The helicopter's critical care medical team and paramedics treated the man, who was then taken by road ambulance to the Tweed Hospital in a stable condition.

The cause of the incident is not yet known.

UPDATE: 3.38pm

TWEED Valley Way south of Murwillumbah is expected to remain closed for much of the afternoon, as emergency services at the scene await the arrival of the Ballina-based Crash Investigation Unit.

Tweed Valley Way is closed between the Mistral Rd turnoff to Stokers Siding and Fernvale Rd after an incident this afternoon.

Those travelling to or from Murwillumbah should avoid the area or travel through Stokers Siding.

It's understood the Westpac Rescue Helicopter has now left the scene.

More to come.

Initial report:

TRAFFIC is being turned around on Tweed Valley Way south of Murwillumbah after an incident this afternoon.

All lanes in both directions are currently closed, as police and ambulance remain on scene.

Tweed/Byron LAC inspector Luke Arthurs said a rescue helicopter was preparing to leave the scene about 3.20pm.

Tweed Valley Way south of Murwillumbah is currently closed in both directions. Alina Rylko

Meanwhile, he said a motorist driving into the scene had struck police, complicating the incident.

Full details of the incident and any injuries are not yet known.

Tweed Valley Way is closed between the Mistral Rd turnoff to Stokers Siding and Fernvale Rd.

Those travelling to or from Murwillumbah should avoid the area or travel through Stokers Siding.

More details to come.