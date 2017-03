Police stopped the man at about 8.20am on Saturday on Dulguigan Rd

A 34-YEAR-OLD Tweed Heads South man has been caught drink driving after allegedly nearly colliding with a cyclist on Saturday morning.

Police stopped the man at about 8.20am on Saturday on Dulguigan Rd, Kynnumboon.

He returned a reading of 0.063 and was charged with low-range drink driving.

He will appear at Murwillumbah Local Court on April 19.