A fake speed camera van photographed on the side of a road near a theme park has sparked anger online.
Crime

Motorists fume over fake speed camera

by Tobias Jurss-Lewis
2nd Jan 2020 8:42 PM

A FAKE speed camera van photographed near Dreamworld on the Gold Coast has sparked online uproar.

A photograph of the vehicle was posted to the Facebook group "Gold Coast Radar Trap and RBT Locations", attracting more than 110 shares and 80 comments in a matter of hours.

The rear of the van displays the words "Safe Driving saves lives" under a banner for Verto Kitchens.

Initially commenters to the post were outraged that it was a sneaky ploy by police to catch speeding motorists.

But then, others were outraged when that was revealed not to be the case - rather that it was a quirky gimmick by a Gold Coast kitchen renovation company.

One commenter, Joseph Gipp, who said he worked for Verto, wrote that the "vans are themed for advertising".

Matthew Holmes commented that the van was a "stitchup". "Not a camera. Not even cops," he wrote.

Bobby Matijevic shared a picture of the fake speed camera van writing that it was "un-Australian" and "unimpressive".

He claimed he would be boycotting Verto Kitchens.

"Pretty unsafe to be distracting people with all the garbage splattered all over that van parked next to a busy main road," Mr Matijevic wrote.

"Verto Kitchens think they are pretty funny with this fake speed camera van in Coomera, they think this is a great marketing technique and will boost new year sales, I disagree."

Last week, the Queensland Police Service was under fire after a legitimate speed camera was photographed parked on a bike path in Bracken Ridge.

Social media users slammed the position of the speed camera.

"Ludicrous … Seriously, could I park on that bicycle path and not get booked or towed away?," Ron Warmington wrote on Facebook.

