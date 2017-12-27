Motorists warned of delays on M1 ahead of Falls fest

Crowds enjoying Client Liaison's show at the first day of Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17.

Crowds enjoying Client Liaison's show at the first day of Falls Festival Byron Bay 2016-17. Javier Encalada

MOTORISTS travelling on the North Coast are advised to plan their journey, with around 25,000 people expected to attend Falls Festival this weekend.

NSW Transport issued the warning today, with traffic volumes around the Pottsville and Yelgun interchanges on the Pacific Hwy expected to be heavier than usual from Saturday, December 30 to Wednesday, January 3.

The authority is advising motorists to expect delays on the Pacific Hwy, Tweed Valley Way and Brunswick Valley Way between Wooyung Rd and Shara Boulevard at Yelgun and plan accordingly.

Festival organisers are expecting campers to start arriving from Saturday, with the three-day music event kicking off on Sunday, December 31, to bring in the New Year.

This is the fifth year of the Byron edition of Falls Festival, which has been running for 25 years in Lorne, Victoria and 15 years in Marion Bay, Tasmania.

Tickets for the Byron edition sold out within hours, despite its expanded capacity of 25,000 this year.

More than 20 local Northern Rivers acts will be performing along with headliners such as Flume, Liam Gallagher, Angus & Julia Stone, Fleet Foxes and Foster the People.

For the latest traffic updates call 132 701, visit livetraffic.com or download the Live Traffic NSW app.