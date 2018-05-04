Move to remember fallen soldier Pte Bewes

TWEED Deputy Mayor Reece Byrnes will put forward a proposal to name a Murwillumbah park after fallen digger Private Nathan Bewes.

The 23-year-old's life was cut tragically short on July 9, 2010, by an improvised explosive device in the Baluchi Valley, Oruzgan province, Afghanistan.

The idea to name a place in Murwillumbah was first publicly aired by the father of another fallen Tweed soldier, Peter Robinson, at the official opening of Kingscliff's new park.

The park was named Rowan Robinson Park in memory of his son, who died in Afghanistan in June 2011.

"It would be remiss of me not to mention that Rowan was not the only soldier from this shire to be killed in action in Afghanistan," Mr Robinson said.

"Nathan Bewes from Murwillumbah was tragically killed in July 2010 and I would hope that Tweed Shire Council, Murwillumbah RSL and the community of Murwillumbah can do something similar for him."

Marie and Peter Robinson, Kingscliff RSL's Brian Vickery and former Commander Scott Corrigan at the official opening of the new Rowan Robinson Park in Kingscliff on April 21, 2018. Nikki Todd

Cr Byrnes, who described the Kingscliff ceremony as "very emotional", said he had since begun the process of putting together a motion to do so, following consultation with the Bewes family.

"I am putting together a motion that will ask our staff to work with the Bewes family to pick an appropriate site or location for a remembrance of Nathan and what he did and his service to the country," Cr Byrnes said.

"We have spoken with (Nathan's sister) Stephanie and the family and I think it would be a good idea."