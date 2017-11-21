‘Workplace accident’ at Movie World

Emergency services on scene at Movieworld after an accident. Photo: Sam Cucchiara

A CONTRACTOR has suffered a 'penetrating injury to the groin' after he was 'impaled on a drill bit' at Village Roadshow film studios on the Gold Coast this morning.

Firefighters had to cut the drill bit to free the worker after the 8.10am accident, which happened at the Oxenford site that also includes theme park MovieWorld.

The injured man was an external contractor working at the neighbouring Village Roadshow Studios where Aquaman recently completed filming.

The sound stages will host the squash, boxing and table tennis at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

One patient was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Three ambulance units, including a critical care unit, responded along with two Queensland Fire and Rescue trucks.