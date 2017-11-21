Menu
Login
News

‘Workplace accident’ at Movie World

Emergency services on scene at Movieworld after an accident. Photo: Sam Cucchiara
Emergency services on scene at Movieworld after an accident. Photo: Sam Cucchiara
by ANDREW POTTS

A CONTRACTOR has suffered a 'penetrating injury to the groin' after he was 'impaled on a drill bit' at Village Roadshow film studios on the Gold Coast this morning.

Firefighters had to cut the drill bit to free the worker after the 8.10am accident, which happened at the Oxenford site that also includes theme park MovieWorld.

The injured man was an external contractor working at the neighbouring Village Roadshow Studios where Aquaman recently completed filming.

The sound stages will host the squash, boxing and table tennis at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.

One patient was taken to Gold Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

Three ambulance units, including a critical care unit, responded along with two Queensland Fire and Rescue trucks.

Topics:  accident gold coast movie world workplace accident

Surfboard success for Tweed

Surfboard success for Tweed

Learn more about The Glass Lab and how the company is making waves in the surfing world.

Tweed water department under pressure

MONITORING: Birds Bay Oyster Farm confirmed it wasn't impacted by the recent contamination scare at Terranora Inlet.

Priority plan needed for Shire's water future.

High honours for Tweed soloist

DREAM: Charlie Priest will head to Sydney next year to perform in the 2018 High School Honours Performance Series at Sydney Opera House.

Help get Charlie to the Sydney Opera House.

Cruelty-free eating is a breeze in Tweed

Brett Page from Vegan Aisle in Tweed Heads

New store makes vegan diet more accessible in Tweed Heads

Local Partners