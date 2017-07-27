Moving to the business BEATS awards

BEATS AWARDS: Peter and Karissa Ball from EcOasis at Uki are finalists in five categories in Saturday's BEATS awards.

ECO-TOURISM operators Karissa and Peter Ball have much to celebrate.

The couple, who purchased their Uki-based business EcOasis in late 2015, have made the finalist list in five categories at the upcoming BEATS business awards.

The awards, which recognise the excellence of small business in the Tweed, will be announced at a glittering gala dinner in Murwillumbah on Saturday.

"We are very excited and proud to be in so many categories,” Ms Ball said.

"We only purchased EcOasis in November 2015 so we are still quite new to the business and the area. The main reason we entered the awards was to raise the profile of our business. We love the area that we have moved into and want to see the whole region shine.”

EcOasis has made the finalist list in visitor experience, accommodation, sustainability, small business and people's choice.

The company is one of many in the Tweed recognised for their contribution to the Tweed economy at Saturday night's gala dinner awards, to be held at the Murwillumbah Civic Centre.

Beats organiser Toni Zuschke said the event would be an all-Tweed affair, from the food down to the entertainment.

"The gala awards evening is the premier event on the Tweed's business calendar and it has always been a night to celebrate with your peers and to feel proud to be an integral part of our dynamic Tweed Business community,” she said.

"This year's event will be no exception as we present an evening of fine dining, elegant decor and quality local entertainment.”

Ms Zuschke said despite toying with the idea of cancelling this year's event due to the severe impact of the flood on so many businesses, she had been buoyed by the overwhelming response she had received.

"This is our fifth year and we have exceeded in sponsorship, in prizes and in nominations,” she said.

"Everyone said to me, we need these Beats awards more than ever, just a chance for us to get together and be a business community and to show we are not alone.

"It gives a chance for businesses to stand up before their peers and get Tweed Shire recognition, regardless of the fact it has a pathway to the NSW regional awards. It is the only opportunity businesses have in the Tweed to have that kind of exposure.”

Ms Zuschke said last year, Tweed businesses had taken out eight of 18 categories in the regional business awards, which cover seven local government areas including 17 chambers of commerce.

In recognition of the impact of the flood, two new UPBeats awards have been included this year, including the Courage award, where people are urged to nominate those who have shown courage to step up and continue their businesses.

The other, the Mates for Mates award, is for those businesses who wish to thank someone who helped them get back on their feet.

For more information To nominate in the Upbeats awards, or book your tickets to the dinner, go to www.beatsawards.com.au

