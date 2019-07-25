Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Abode Hotel in Canberra, where a state politician kicked in a door after a disturbance. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas
The Abode Hotel in Canberra, where a state politician kicked in a door after a disturbance. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas
News

MP destroys door in hotel ‘rage’

by Sam Clench
25th Jul 2019 10:42 AM

A Victorian Labor MP has been taken in for questioning by ACT police after an explosive incident at his Canberra hotel this morning.

Will Fowles, who claimed the seat Burwood as Victoria's Labor government won re-election in a landslide last year, was reportedly involved in a dispute with hotel staff as he claimed they were illegally holding his luggage.

Mr Fowles allegedly destroyed a door during the altercation.

The incident happened at Abode Apartments in the suburb of Kingston, a five-minute drive from the federal parliament.

The Abode Hotel in Kingston. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas
The Abode Hotel in Kingston. Picture: AAP/Mick Tsikas

Former journalist Kellie Sloane, who is now the CEO of Life Education NSW, was also staying at the hotel.

Posting about the incident on Twitter, Ms Sloane reported that she and other guests were unable to enter for some time this morning, leaving them stuck outside in subzero temperatures.

She said the first group of police officers on the scene described the man involved as "a piece of work".

Police stopped Ms Sloane from photographing the politician as he exited the building "looking embarrassed". As he passed members of the media, he said: "How the f*** did they get here so fast?"

Mr Fowles is not commenting yet, but plans to make a statement later today.

Victorian MP Will Fowles.
Victorian MP Will Fowles.

More Stories

canberra damages dispute editors picks politics seniors-news

Top Stories

    Elderly forced to wait for nursing home spots

    premium_icon Elderly forced to wait for nursing home spots

    Health NEW data has revealed the number of elderly Gold Coasters in hospitals waiting for places in nursing homes.

    • 25th Jul 2019 11:02 AM
    Police hunt for failed knife-wielding thief

    premium_icon Police hunt for failed knife-wielding thief

    Crime Police are hunting for a man who attempted to rob a Southport servo

    ‘I’ve had a gutful’: Fury at light rail delays

    premium_icon ‘I’ve had a gutful’: Fury at light rail delays

    Politics Just one thing is holding plan back after a quarter-century delay

    Two people seriously hurt after head-on crash on Kyogle Rd

    premium_icon Two people seriously hurt after head-on crash on Kyogle Rd

    News Man, 21, and woman, 60, both injured in crash