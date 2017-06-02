MP is 'quietly confident' of funds for a new Tweed hospital

THE Tweed could be set for a big win in the coming NSW Budget and have its pleas for a new hospital finally answered.

Tweed MP Geoff Provest said, while not privy to budget discussions, he had chewed the ear of NSW Health Minister Brad Hazzard as well as Deputy Premier John Barilaro and was optimistic a new greenfield site would feature in funding allocations.

"I am confident (the Tweed Hospital) will be recognised in the upcoming budget,” Mr Provest said.

"We've been working tirelessly away at it, a significant amount of money has already been spent on planning, in excess of $2million, the media is focused on it, the doctors and nurses have been doing a fabulous job (lobbying) and have my full support.

"I am quietly confident (of a new greenfield site).

"As the staff and myself know, there is a business case for it and there's a definite need.

"I've had continuous meetings with the health minister and I have the full support of John Barilaro, the deputy premier.”

Dr Mike Lindsey-Jones, chair of the Tweed Hospital Medical Staff Council, welcomed the news, although with caution.

"The medical staff are still keenly awaiting the results of the government's decision,” he said.

"This would be a hospital for the people of Tweed, Murwillumbah and Byron.

"Even though Murwillumbah and Byron do have their own facilities, any new hospital would be the place to come for more complex procedures that can't be performed at their local hospital.

"We are really pleased the medical staff of those areas back this initiative and we're still hoping this will be announced in this year's budget.”

Tweed medical staff have said the region needed a 500-bed hospital - at a cost of between $500 million to $1.1billion - to meet future needs. They have suggested short-term investment will also be needed at the current site to ensure appropriate care can be provided while any new facility is built.

Labor and the Greens have repeatedly said the Tweed Hospital is in crisis and called on the LNP to act.